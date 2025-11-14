Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.22% to Rs 149.73 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 53.89% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.22% to Rs 149.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 100.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales149.73100.34 49 OPM %7.979.18 -PBDT9.436.59 43 PBT8.245.42 52 NP5.743.73 54
