Quest Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 25.62 croreNet profit of Quest Laboratories declined 33.66% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.6227.37 -6 OPM %13.2332.15 -PBDT4.239.11 -54 PBT4.028.97 -55 NP4.026.06 -34
