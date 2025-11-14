Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Sigachi Laboratories declined 83.64% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.301.20 -75 OPM %50.0088.33 -PBDT0.301.39 -78 PBT0.241.33 -82 NP0.181.10 -84
