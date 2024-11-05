Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Cropchem Ltd Spikes 7.83%

Sharda Cropchem Ltd Spikes 7.83%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Sharda Cropchem Ltd has added 44.27% over last one month compared to 5.89% fall in BSE Commodities index and 3.69% drop in the SENSEX

Sharda Cropchem Ltd rose 7.83% today to trade at Rs 822. The BSE Commodities index is up 0.16% to quote at 7480.38. The index is down 5.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd increased 7.29% and DCW Ltd added 2.89% on the day. The BSE Commodities index went up 31.83 % over last one year compared to the 21.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd has added 44.27% over last one month compared to 5.89% fall in BSE Commodities index and 3.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6271 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29742 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 823.05 on 05 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 318 on 27 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound around 78,800; Nifty holds 24,000; Metal, Auto gain

US elections

US election: What time do polls close and when will the results be known

visa rejection

Indian students turn to US, New Zealand amid visa woes in Canada, UK, Aus

From its highs over the past month, the stock of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare is down 7 per cent before recovering this week P&G

P&G Health clocks 52-week high after reporting good Q2 results; PAT up 26%

US elections

Federal agencies claim Russia, Iran influencing voters ahead election day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon