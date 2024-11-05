Business Standard
CarTrade Tech records a successful festive season in October

CarTrade Tech records a successful festive season in October

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

CarTrade Tech announced an outstanding performance during the Diwali-Dussehra festive period from its Consumer Group (CarWale and BikeWale), achieving an all-time highs in October 2024.

Reflecting on this success, the consumer group expects to report an impressive 30% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth for the third quarter. Monthly unique customers in October 2024 for the Consumer Group platforms surged by 36% YoY, marking a substantial increase in consumer engagement and traffic.

Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO of Consumer Group said, This festive season has been excellent for CarWale and BikeWale. Our platforms have seen unprecedented consumer interest, resulting in record revenues and traffic growth. This performance is a testament to our dedication and commitment of delivering value to consumers and partners alike. We are excited about our growth trajectory and remain focused on further enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of the automotive market.

 

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

