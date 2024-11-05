K E C International consolidated net profit rises 52.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 5113.31 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 52.98% to Rs 85.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 5113.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4499.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5113.314499.03 14 OPM %6.266.10 -PBDT158.79112.30 41 PBT113.4765.78 72 NP85.4155.83 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content