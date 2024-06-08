Business Standard
RailTel wins work order of Rs 81.45 cr

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
From National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated
RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated for 1. Supply, installation, configuration, commissioning & integration of ICT infrastructure. 2. Operation and Maintenance of the ICT infrastructure in compliance with the SLA. amounting to Rs. 81,45,64,548 (Including Tax).
First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

