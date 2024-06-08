RailTel wins work order of Rs 81.45 cr

From National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated for 1. Supply, installation, configuration, commissioning & integration of ICT infrastructure. 2. Operation and Maintenance of the ICT infrastructure in compliance with the SLA. amounting to Rs. 81,45,64,548 (Including Tax).