Shardul Securities consolidated net profit declines 38.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.84% to Rs 94.15 croreNet profit of Shardul Securities declined 38.20% to Rs 70.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 32.84% to Rs 94.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 140.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales94.15140.18 -33 OPM %95.0097.52 -PBDT88.10136.49 -35 PBT87.98136.38 -35 NP70.37113.87 -38
