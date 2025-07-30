Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 82.48% in the June 2025 quarter

National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 82.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 9.91% to Rs 66.66 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 82.48% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 66.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales66.6673.99 -10 OPM %7.2313.80 -PBDT6.4911.67 -44 PBT1.366.81 -80 NP0.895.08 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

