National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 82.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.91% to Rs 66.66 croreNet profit of National Peroxide declined 82.48% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 66.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales66.6673.99 -10 OPM %7.2313.80 -PBDT6.4911.67 -44 PBT1.366.81 -80 NP0.895.08 -82
