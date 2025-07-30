Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 107.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 207.47 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 107.92% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 207.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales207.47183.64 13 OPM %19.9218.69 -PBDT71.3136.92 93 PBT63.1130.07 110 NP43.0420.70 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content