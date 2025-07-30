Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 39.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 99.15 croreNet profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 39.11% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 99.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.1593.74 6 OPM %25.5419.96 -PBDT24.8418.01 38 PBT24.4017.53 39 NP18.2113.09 39
