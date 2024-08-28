Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Rana Sugars Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2024.
Rana Sugars Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd tumbled 19.91% to Rs 5.27 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rana Sugars Ltd lost 7.03% to Rs 21.68. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 6.96% to Rs 90.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.85 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sambhaav Media Ltd corrected 6.46% to Rs 5.94. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31779 shares in the past one month.
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 6.36% to Rs 270. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 844 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apple and Airtel

Apple eyes bigger slice of India's streaming, music market with Airtel deal

L&T Finance

Uptick in auto demand, improvement in microfinance likely: L&T Finance

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

LIVE: Will be careful with words, says Kangana Ranaut after row over remarks on farmers' protest

gavel law cases

Kolkata rape-murder: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL against BJP's 'Bangla Bandh'

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's passenger car brand struggles to meet cost-cutting target

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon