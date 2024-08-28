INR weakens near 84 per US dollar mark

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Indian Rupee eased a bit today, approaching near record low mark against the US dollar. INR is at 83.97, down 4 paise on the day. The US dollar index edged up from at its lowest level. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 100.80 today, witnessing modest gains. Investors now look ahead to the latest initial jobless claims and the Fed-preferred PCE price index report later this week for more clarity on the rate path.