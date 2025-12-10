Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Aksh Optifibre Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, TV Vision Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 December 2025.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd soared 18.61% to Rs 267.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 60846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1853 shares in the past one month.

 

Aksh Optifibre Ltd spiked 13.83% to Rs 7.08. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35016 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 430.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 920 shares in the past one month.

TV Vision Ltd jumped 12.59% to Rs 6.44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2777 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd rose 11.51% to Rs 124. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

