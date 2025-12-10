Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The British Pound is lingering near one week low against the US dollar. UKs economic recovery has been showing lax trends. Latest KPMG UK jobs report indicated a further downturn in recruitment activity, with permanent placements declining again and temp billings down modestly. It also highlighted a high degree of market uncertainty. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3308, up marginally amid these cues as some moderation is being seen in the pound after recent gains. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 119.87, down 0.15% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Five-Star Business Finance allots 59,118 equity shares under ESOP

Five-Star Business Finance allots 59,118 equity shares under ESOP

Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Sensex jumps 57 pts; metal shares advance

Sensex jumps 57 pts; metal shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon