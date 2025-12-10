Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The dollar index is staying cautiously lower on Wednesday, keenly awaiting US Federal Reserves decision on interest rates and further guidance later today. Data yesterday from US Labor Department showed that job openings rose to 7.67 million in October, beating forecasts of 7.20 million. This report indicated a strong labor market, which could weigh on rate cut expectations. Meanwhile, prospect of White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett taking over as Fed Chair might also cap the upside for the greenback Currently, DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.83,down marginally on the day.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Rabi acreage up around 6% on year

Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Five-Star Business Finance allots 59,118 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

