Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 8.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 123.75 croreNet profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 8.37% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 123.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales123.75135.14 -8 OPM %10.4210.83 -PBDT11.7913.20 -11 PBT9.8610.88 -9 NP7.448.12 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content