Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 8.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 8.37% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 123.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.123.75135.1410.4210.8311.7913.209.8610.887.448.12