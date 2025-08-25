Monday, August 25, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging order

Shelter Pharma spurts on bagging order

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Shelter Pharma surged 6.16% to Rs 50 after the company announced that it has received an export order worth $124,050 from Taha Drugs & Chemicals Co, a Sudan-based pharmaceutical firm.

The order is for the supply of Joemega Capsules and All Vitamins Tablets.

Shelter Pharma is engaged in manufacturing herbal products with well-built presence in Human Pharma as well as Veterinary space. Shelter is present in most of non-critical segment of Human as well as Veterinary Pharma through its well spread portfolio.

On a full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 16.8% to Rs 7.24 crore on 26.6% rise in net sales to Rs 50.66 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

