Vikas Telecom Pvt standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 209.39 croreNet profit of Vikas Telecom Pvt declined 11.21% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 209.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales209.39178.90 17 OPM %84.5084.52 -PBDT105.9386.38 23 PBT35.7740.36 -11 NP23.2026.13 -11
