Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 26.19% to Rs 20.48 crore

Net profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 29.36% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.19% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.4816.23 26 OPM %24.3720.70 -PBDT5.003.36 49 PBT4.753.19 49 NP3.042.35 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

