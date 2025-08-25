Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 29.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.19% to Rs 20.48 croreNet profit of Z-Tech (India) rose 29.36% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.19% to Rs 20.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.4816.23 26 OPM %24.3720.70 -PBDT5.003.36 49 PBT4.753.19 49 NP3.042.35 29
