Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 49.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.03% to Rs 932.70 croreNet profit of Jhajjar Power declined 49.16% to Rs 51.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.03% to Rs 932.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1060.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales932.701060.20 -12 OPM %15.1413.63 -PBDT122.20188.70 -35 PBT69.50136.20 -49 NP51.50101.30 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content