Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 204.27 croreNet Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 204.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 84.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 685.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 707.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales204.27198.86 3 685.10707.20 -3 OPM %1.16-3.79 --11.64-0.04 - PBDT-3.46-15.47 78 -108.30-31.71 -242 PBT-4.97-16.87 71 -114.35-37.29 -207 NP-5.12-14.28 64 -84.96-40.67 -109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content