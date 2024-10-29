Shetron standalone net profit declines 32.52% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 57.91 croreNet profit of Shetron declined 32.52% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 57.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales57.9159.54 -3 OPM %8.089.17 -PBDT2.803.66 -23 PBT1.302.28 -43 NP1.101.63 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content