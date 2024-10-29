Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.01% to Rs 2.57 croreNet Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 49.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.01% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.573.06 -16 OPM %-2031.52-768.30 -PBDT-48.19-18.41 -162 PBT-49.64-20.14 -146 NP-49.64-12.68 -291
