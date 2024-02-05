Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 119.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 72.78% to Rs 117.96 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 119.43% to Rs 26.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 72.78% to Rs 117.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 68.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.117.9668.2727.4221.6135.4816.6834.8416.0926.0911.89