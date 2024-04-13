Business Standard
Shilpa Medicare allots 1.09 crore equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Shilpa Medicare has allotted 1,09,89,010 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 455 per equity share I.e. at a premium of Rs 454 per equity share aggregating to Rs 499.99 crore pursuant to the qualified institutional placement issue.
Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 9,77,90,908, comprising of 9,77,90,908 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.
First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

