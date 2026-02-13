Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 433.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.03% to Rs 74.41 crore

Net profit of Krishival Foods rose 433.91% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.03% to Rs 74.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.74.4154.7012.235.4810.342.868.291.576.141.15

