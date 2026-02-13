Krishival Foods consolidated net profit rises 433.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 36.03% to Rs 74.41 croreNet profit of Krishival Foods rose 433.91% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.03% to Rs 74.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales74.4154.70 36 OPM %12.235.48 -PBDT10.342.86 262 PBT8.291.57 428 NP6.141.15 434
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST