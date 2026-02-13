Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -5.69 crore

Net loss of Dhruv Consultancy Services reported to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.-5.6921.99517.9317.78-29.693.80-30.872.64-31.012.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News