Dhruv Consultancy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs -5.69 croreNet loss of Dhruv Consultancy Services reported to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-5.6921.99 PL OPM %517.9317.78 -PBDT-29.693.80 PL PBT-30.872.64 PL NP-31.012.15 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn consolidated net profit declines 3.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:57 PM IST