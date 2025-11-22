Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI pushes for REIT inclusion in equity indices

SEBI pushes for REIT inclusion in equity indices

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
SEBI chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator is working to bring REITs into major equity indices. Pandey was speaking at the National Conclave on REITs and InvITs held in New Delhi on Friday, 21 November 2025. He said the inclusion will follow an appropriate glide path and is aimed at improving liquidity and deepening market participation.

Pandey said REITs and InvITs must move from niche products to mainstream investment options. He noted that these vehicles now manage about Rs 9.25 trillion across listed assets. He said the market is still small compared with global peers and has significant room to grow.

 

Sebi is studying a proposal to expand the pool of liquid mutual fund schemes in which these vehicles can invest. It is also examining whether private InvITs should be allowed to invest in greenfield projects with adequate safeguards. These steps will be taken after consultations with stakeholders.

SEBI is working with IRDAI, PFRDA and EPFO to widen institutional participation. It is also easing rules to make these products more attractive for retail investors. Pandey said retail awareness remains low, with penetration below 1%. Sebi is working to make these products more attractive for retail investors.

Pandey said governance and disclosure standards will remain strict. He added that index inclusion will support long term capital formation and strengthen Indias infrastructure financing ecosystem.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

AdaniConneX to acquire 100% stake in Trade Castle Tech Park

Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Citurgia Biochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Citurgia Biochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power signs agreement for Dorjilung project - Bhutan's 2nd largest hydro power project

Tata Power signs agreement for Dorjilung project - Bhutan's 2nd largest hydro power project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon