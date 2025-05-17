Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 39.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 1325.19 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 39.75% to Rs 185.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 307.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 1325.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1412.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.24% to Rs 843.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 678.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 5605.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5046.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1325.191412.54 -6 5605.835046.53 11 OPM %27.5228.82 -31.4728.19 - PBDT414.03479.73 -14 1803.111534.68 17 PBT171.34239.05 -28 851.79645.30 32 NP185.14307.28 -40 843.58678.97 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content