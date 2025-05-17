Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 42.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.93% to Rs 139.54 croreNet profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 42.91% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.93% to Rs 139.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.79% to Rs 32.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.54% to Rs 476.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 607.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales139.54167.98 -17 476.85607.77 -22 OPM %3.1216.63 -10.419.98 - PBDT8.6728.80 -70 52.0259.98 -13 PBT3.2724.72 -87 31.3244.35 -29 NP10.8318.97 -43 32.2033.82 -5
