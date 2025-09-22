Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD slides to one-week low on sustained selling pressure

EUR/USD slides to one-week low on sustained selling pressure

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Euro is easing today, adding to recent spate of weakness. EUR/USD pair fell for fourth consecutive session, trading around 1.1790 right now, down 0.10% on the day. Euro is currently at a one-week low. Meanwhile, annual inflation in the Eurozone was 2% this August, Eurostat announced last week, updating its earlier estimate of 2.1%. The European Central Bank might not have completed a series of rate cuts that began in June 2024, Vice President Luis de Guindos noted last week, according to media reports, exerting pressure on the single currency after it failed to sustain around 1.2000 mark against the US dollar. EUR/USD is still around 15% up in 2025. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are down 0.20% at 103.50.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculators sharply increase net short position around four and half year high

US dollar index speculators sharply increase net short position around four and half year high

Sensex slides 223 pts; pharma shares drop

Sensex slides 223 pts; pharma shares drop

NSE SME TechD Cybersecurity hacks into the market with blazing gains

NSE SME TechD Cybersecurity hacks into the market with blazing gains

Mayur Uniquoters reappoints Suresh Kumar Poddar as MD & CEO

Mayur Uniquoters reappoints Suresh Kumar Poddar as MD & CEO

PM says new GST structure will enhance savings, make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items

PM says new GST structure will enhance savings, make it easier for people to purchase their preferred items

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon