Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators sharply increase net short position around four and half year high

US dollar index speculators sharply increase net short position around four and half year high

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

US dollar index speculators sharply increase net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 12894 contracts in the data reported through September 16, 2025, showing a spike of 7336 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are at their highest in around four and half years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

