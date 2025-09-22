Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME TechD Cybersecurity hacks into the market with blazing gains

NSE SME TechD Cybersecurity hacks into the market with blazing gains

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of TechD Cybersecurity was trading at Rs 385 on the NSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 193.

The scrip was listed at Rs 366.70, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 385 and a low of Rs 366.70. About 3.34 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

TechD Cybersecurity's IPO was subscribed 667.97 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 September 2025 and it closed on 17 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 183 to Rs 193 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 20,20,200 equity shares. Ahead of the IPO, TechD Cybersecurity on 12 September 2025, raised Rs 11.09 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.74 lakh shares at Rs 193 per share to 3 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilize the net IPO proceeds for investment in human resource, capital expenditure for setting up Global Security Operation Centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad and general corporate purpose.

TechD Cybersecurity is a customer-centric cybersecurity solutions provider delivering end-to-end services to enterprises, helping businesses stay secure in the digital world. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions, Cyber Program Managed Services, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Compliance Services, Specialized Services, and Staff Augmentation Servicesall tailored to meet diverse client needs. Its solutions are designed to eliminate data privacy risks, safeguarding businesses from unauthorized access and security breaches. The company serves both domestic and international markets. As of 30 June 2025, the company had total 147 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 29.80 crore and net profit of Rs 8.40 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

