Mayur Uniquoters reappoints Suresh Kumar Poddar as MD & CEO

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Mayur Uniquoters said its board has approved the reappointment of Suresh Kumar Poddar as chairman and managing director & CEO for three years, from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2029.

Suresh Kumar Poddar, a science graduate with over 55 years of experience, is recognized for his visionary contributions to the synthetic leather industry. He has built Mayur into the largest manufacturer of synthetic leather and is an expert in business management, global strategy, and leadership.

Mayur Uniquoters is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing coated textile fabrics, artificial leather, and PVC vinyl, which are widely used in different segments such as footwear, furnishings, automotive OEM, the automotive replacement market, and automotive exports.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9% to Rs 40.73 crore on 1.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 215.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Mayur Uniquoters fell 1.25% to Rs 520.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

