Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit rises 80.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.54% to Rs 76.18 croreNet profit of Shiva Texyarn rose 80.88% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.54% to Rs 76.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales76.1860.68 26 OPM %11.8312.79 -PBDT6.515.52 18 PBT2.891.87 55 NP2.461.36 81
