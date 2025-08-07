Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 69.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.82% to Rs 204.71 croreNet profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 69.24% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.82% to Rs 204.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 222.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales204.71222.07 -8 OPM %9.5711.40 -PBDT17.2323.31 -26 PBT3.3610.92 -69 NP2.518.16 -69
