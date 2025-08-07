Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 96.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 1059.23 croreNet profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 96.76% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 1059.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1152.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1059.231152.25 -8 OPM %3.086.54 -PBDT45.3770.25 -35 PBT8.2038.29 -79 NP0.9128.11 -97
