Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 258.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.79% to Rs 17.85 croreNet profit of Expo Engineering and Projects rose 258.62% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.8517.71 1 OPM %10.707.91 -PBDT1.150.40 188 PBT1.040.29 259 NP1.040.29 259
