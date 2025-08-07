Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meyer Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Meyer Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Sales decline 74.19% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Meyer Apparel reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.19% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.31 -74 OPM %-237.50-90.32 -PBDT-0.19-0.27 30 PBT-0.19-0.27 30 NP-0.19-0.27 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

