Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 93.84 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 23.94% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 93.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales93.8482.44 14 OPM %12.8214.26 -PBDT10.219.66 6 PBT5.485.01 9 NP3.054.01 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

