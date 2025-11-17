Southern Infoconsultants consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2010.00% to Rs 4.22 croreNet profit of Southern Infoconsultants rose 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2010.00% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.220.20 2010 OPM %3.790 -PBDT0.210.06 250 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.160.04 300
