The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 16.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 55.28 croreNet profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 16.33% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 55.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.2860.02 -8 OPM %7.136.45 -PBDT3.612.86 26 PBT2.552.06 24 NP2.281.96 16
