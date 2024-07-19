Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 1069.31 crore

Net loss of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 1069.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 993.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1069.31993.6113.3717.3085.47125.01-31.6419.98-22.7214.49