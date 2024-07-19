Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 62.33% to Rs 3.24 crore
Net Loss of Shrenik reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 47.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.33% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.248.60 -62 OPM %-9.26-1270.00 -PBDT-0.15-48.71 100 PBT-0.15-48.81 100 NP-0.15-47.45 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

'We will not fail, America on cusp of golden age': Trump in RNC speech

India in early stages of equity cult; budget eyed for populism: Chris Wood

Netflix beats subscriber targets in Q2; remains cautious on ad growth

Stock Market LIVE updates: GIFT Nifty indicates firm start; Infosys, LTTS, SpiceJet in focus

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon