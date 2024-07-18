Business Standard
Board of Ircon International approves closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 18 July 2025
The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 18 July 2024 has approved the following:
The Ministry of Railways has 'in-principle' decided for closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a joint venture company of IRCON (IRCON holds 26% equity share in IRSDC). The Ministry of Railways has also issued directions for initiating the necessary procedural formalities for handing over of the assets, projects etc. to Zonal Railways/ Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and initiating closure of IRSDC.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

