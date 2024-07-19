Business Standard
Indices likely to open higher

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
The Nifty 50 index is expected to open 44 points higher based on GIFT Nifty futures.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,483.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,904.25 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 July 2024, provisional data showed.
FPIs have bought shares worth over Rs 20158.51 crore in July 2024 (so far). They bought shares worth 2037.47 crore in June 2024.
Global Markets:
Asian stock markets are showing mixed performance. This is due to a combination of factors including political tensions (US-China trade war, US election), China's weak economic data, and a lack of clear plans from Chinese government to boost their economy.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, snapping a winning streak for the Dow after large technology companies continued to lose ground. This comes amid concerns about overvaluation after a strong 2024 driven by AI optimism. The VIX, a gauge of investor fear, jumped 10%, potentially reflecting anxieties surrounding the upcoming presidential election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.3%, ending its three-day record run. The broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq also saw losses.

Domestic Market:
The domestic equity barometers continued their winning streak, rising for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The Nifty50 closed a tad above 24,800, despite early morning volatility due to weekly contract expiry. Strength in IT and FMCG stocks helped the markets reach new highs.
The S&P BSE Sensex surged 626.91 points or 0.78% to 81,343.46. The Nifty 50 index added 187.85 points or 0.76% to 24,800.85. Both the indices attained record closing levels.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 81,522.55 and 24,837.75, respectively in mid-afternoon trade.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

