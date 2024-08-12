Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 29.05 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 100.00% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 29.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.0521.52 35 OPM %24.6113.66 -PBDT7.893.44 129 PBT7.073.34 112 NP5.022.51 100
