Shree Krishna Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 0.47 crore
Net profit of Shree Krishna Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.470.44 7 0.870.69 26 OPM %10.649.09 -10.3411.59 - PBDT0.050.04 25 0.090.09 0 PBT0.020.01 100 0.040.04 0 NP0.010 0 0.030.03 0
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

