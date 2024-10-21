Integra Essentia consolidated net profit declines 96.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.96% to Rs 131.10 croreNet profit of Integra Essentia declined 96.31% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.96% to Rs 131.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales131.1066.90 96 OPM %1.084.69 -PBDT1.3610.82 -87 PBT0.379.87 -96 NP0.287.59 -96
